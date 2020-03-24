President Trump is desperate. A NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll finds that former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump 52% to 43% in a general election matchup. That is stunning news for an incumbent president but hardly unexpected given the president’s abysmal and incompetent response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For almost eight weeks, when intervention was needed, the president instead called the virus a “hoax,” “nothing but a cold,” an invention by hysterical Democrats, and so he went fiddling about while Rome burned. Fellow Republicans, who shared the same intel briefings, sold massive amounts of stock before markets collapsed, while repeating the president’s chants that all was well.
The president’s chorus of worshippers in our own area wrote glowing letters just weeks ago: “The economy has never been better.” “There are jobs for everyone.” “Democrats used impeachment because they knew Trump would win in 2020.” Etc.
Now even his most ardent followers are having trouble covering up his ineptitude with a shrinking fig leaf.
The virus is out of control, schools closed, churches shuttered and supermarket shelves picked clean. Cities on both coasts are in lockdown mode and may soon be completely quarantined. The stark reality is that governors are leading the response to the crisis.
Each time the president gives a news conference, he misstates facts to the point that his own staff must correct his numerous mistakes. He clings to the notion that a miracle drug is around the corner, or a vaccine is imminent. Anything to save him from his poll numbers.
Let us be clear. President Trump cares only about himself. He displays not a whiff of empathy for Americans that are struggling or ill.
We need a strong leader now more than ever.
