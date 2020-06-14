I don’t know what kind of President Hillary Clinton would have made. I don’t know what kind Joe Biden might be.
I know a lot of you don’t like her or Barack Obama either because neither one of them are a white man. And I know a lot of you voted for Donald Trump because you had given up on America, and you were afraid. Right up his alley, and he knew how to work you. He’s no more of a president than he is a Republican. He’s played at the job for the past three years.
Sure, he’s a big flag -hugging patriot for now, because it’s to his benefits to be, but that’s just a front to get what he wants. Let him lose the election and see what a renegade he really is.
If he can fracture this country in two and rule from exile as it were, he will, because this country is not what matters to him — and he’s got enough of a following to do it. He’ll throw red meat to his mob on Twitter and stir them up on talk radio.
They’ll march; hold rallies and the dance around bonfires, too. No matter what happens this fall, you can be sure of this much just as sure as you can of taxes and death — you’re not going be through with Donald Trump, and Donald Trump is certainly not going to be done with you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
You must have Repblicans confused with all the demorats busy right now destroying this nation? There is obviously no point in arguing with a CNN worshiper. Too bad he missed all the truth as it slid right by him. Simply amazing!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.