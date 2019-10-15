Like other Washington County, Virginia, property owners, we recently received our tax statements in the mail. Take a long, hard look at your statements. How much higher are you willing to see them increase? Because if the referendum on November’s ballot about the county courthouse does not pass, those taxes are going up. According to the 2016 price estimates from Thompson-Litton architecture firm, building a new courthouse will cost an estimated $57 million. To renovate the existing courthouse will cost an estimated $91 million. This is money the county does not have unless they raise taxes. And who is paying for the $12.7 million proposed parking alternatives? It is parking that benefits the Town of Abingdon, but they cannot afford it. So, it too will fall on the county taxpayers. The referendum proposes purchasing and renovating the old Kmart building for $30 million. It has 89,000 square feet (the state is requiring 88,000 square feet) and has 300 existing parking spaces. This price can be covered by the county without raising taxes. Why can’t the old courthouse be converted into offices, shops, classrooms and a special events venue? All these would help retain the historic value of the building and the downtown area. Since the county will be paying for the building, the town needs to let the county taxpayers’ voices be heard first before declaring total uncooperation.
Your View: Town of Abingdon needs to listen to county taxpayers
- By Louise Dye | Abingdon, Virginia
