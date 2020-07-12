Yes, times have changed!

During the mid-1970s, I was able to go to Birmingham, Alabama, with two other young men. We were sales reps of Campbell Chrysler-Plymouth-Dodge-Jeep of Bristol, Tennessee. We had tickets for the Talladega Race.

We were lodged at a top hotel in Birmingham and on Saturday night, we attended the meet-and-greet party.

At the time, Richard Petty was driving a Plymouth in the NASCAR races. While at the meet and greet, I requested an autographs for my two young children. While he graciously signed the napkins, he asked me what I did at the dealership. I though it was strange as those present were sales people, managers or owners of Chrysler Dealerships.

I informed him that I was an automobile salesman in Bristol, Tennessee, representing Campbell Chrysler-Plymouth-Dodge-Jeep.

Unfortunately the race was rained out. We were unable to see the race as it was rescheduled for another day.

The night before the original scheduled race, another salesman and I went out on the town of Birmingham. As we were riding around the city, we were motioned into an outdoor party where there was a fish fry going on along with card games. After being there for 15-20 minutes, we left to avoid any racial conflicts. You see, my fellow salesman was white and I was black.

Now, today a young black man (Bubba Wallace) is the member of the Richard Petty Motorsports Race Team.

Yes times have changed. However, we still have a ways to go.

