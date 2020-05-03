At a time like this, it is simply disgusting to see the whole country devolve into a politically splintered mess.
The leadership of the modern Republican Party needs to go, and that starts at the very top with our glorious leader Trump Jong-un, Pence, all the sniveling slimy minions lurking in the shadows and dark corners of the West Wing, and definitely Mitch McConnell.
Mitchy has completely and totally lost his mind — willfully drinking the crazy Kool-Aid and thoroughly enjoying every sip!
The narratives coming from the mouths of these people are absolutely unbelievable. Denying science, truth and fact while proposing utterly stupid things like taking random drugs to cure or prevent a disease we know very little about and won’t for a long time to come.
People are dying. This is real. This is not the flu or a cold. The American people who buy into this stuff are spreading the ignorance as quickly as they spread COVID-19 with their unwashed patriotic hands and uncovered Merican mouths. Spouting racist and just idiotic rhetoric that they get right from the horse’s ... um ... “mouth.”
The novel coronavirus kills at a rate of somewhere between 2% and 3% of those infected and doesn’t discriminate against those of a particular age group and certainly doesn’t care what person’s bumper sticker you’re driving around with on your car. The flu kills around 0.1 percent of those infected.
This is not a joke. It’s definitely not a hoax. It wasn’t created in a lab. It wasn’t a plot by Obama to wreak havoc on Donny’s reelection campaign. Grow up, people. Stop acting like entitled brats who have the right to do whatever you want. Stop pretending the constitution or the Bible give you the right to put others’ lives at stake.
