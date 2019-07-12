Wow, I was totally unaware that we had airports during the Revolutionary War. I mistakenly thought the Wright brothers had not invented the airplane yet. Paul Revere could have just tweeted “the British are coming” from his iPhone. Washington could cross the Delaware in a Bass Pro Shop power boat. The troops at Valley Forge could plug in their electric heaters to the nearest outlet while watching Netflix on their iPad. They could order pizza on the Domino’s app.
As a substitute teacher, I see third-graders who have a better grasp of history than our president. Did someone not proofread these comments before handing them over? Every time he opens his mouth he embarrasses himself and his country.
Maybe World War II could have been avoided if we would have just flown drones over Germany and Japan to do the work of the soldiers. Ben Franklin wouldn’t have had to do the whole kite and key thing and Thomas Edison could have just walked over and flipped the switch on the wall. The Indians could have taken the Trail of Tears in their Prius, saving lots of energy and keeping the globe green.
I boycotted the news for two whole weeks but had to come back to see what Trump was up to next. It’s comedic entertainment. It never ends.
When the Pilgrims came over on the nuclear powered Mayflower, they must have been shocked to land at Plymouth Rock only to find a thriving city complete with convenience stores and a super Walmart.
This is why we have good teachers who teach history. I just wish more “great leaders” would take the time to learn it.
I have to go; George Jetson is picking me up to go to my job at Spacely Sprockets.