In regards to the person attending the farmers market who feels that gluten-free people are rude, I have to ask: Each time you purchase food, or consume food, do you have to worry that what you’re eating will damage the bile in your small intestines? Do you immediately become sick, with vomiting, skin issues, headaches, body aches or diarrhea just because someone told you their baked goods are gluten-free? I’m willing to bet you do not. Celiac disease is a serious disease that at present has ruined my life. I will die a lot sooner if I eat gluten. I have recently lost 80 pounds because of gluten. So, yes, I take it seriously. The fact that someone’s attitude in regards to gluten was a slight inconvenience for you makes you appear very unempathetic. Would you tell a diabetic they were rude for turning away from cake? Maybe before making assumptions about why someone may NEED to eat gluten-free, you should research why some people HAVE to eat gluten-free. People like you have made it very hard and very UNSAFE for people like me to live a normal life because, after all, you believe that people with celiac disease are requesting “things out of the ordinary,” when really, WE JUST WANT TO EAT.