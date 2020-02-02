Stop thinking of Bristol as just a retirement town! Most of the resistance on whether or not Bristol should have a casino is rooted in the fact so many people think of Bristol as just a retirement town. For the longest time we had just the race track and people were OK with that because it was just twice a year and it did bring in revenue. Then they were OK with Rhythm and Roots because it paid tribute to Bristol’s musical heritage and it was just one weekend a year. But those two events were as much as a lot of people wanted for Bristol. I understand wanting to maintain Bristol’s “small town feel” and wanting to preserve our natural beauty and low crime rates. However, times have changed, and we are being given the opportunity to improve the lives of hundreds of Bristolians by bringing so many jobs to our area. People still struggle daily to afford to buy a home or afford health insurance. The town is full of people who aren’t the age to retire. Do they not have the right to the American dream because they were born and raised in a “retirement town?” I don’t see either city actively bringing in any other opportunities for mass employment. People fear change, I get it. But we need to think of the community as a whole and not just those of us here now but those yet to come. This is an opportunity to grow and for people to want to stay here and not move away after they graduate. Let’s be more open minded!
Your View: Think to the future; Bristol more than just a retirement town
- By Nikki Arant | Bristol, Virginia
