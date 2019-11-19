I must be dumber than dirt. I thought an opera was just a bunch of fat people singing loud enough to bust out the windows in a liquor store on the other side of town.
Well, I was wrong. An opera is a play, with lots of cheating, lying, stealing, backstabbing, eye gouging, hair pulling, and head knockin’. Actually, there’s an opera going on right now in Washington, D.C.
On one side in our D.C. opera are the ruling class, the big dogs. The big dogs have been running our country since soda pop cost a nickel, and they intend to keep on running things as long as the grass grows and the river flows.
On the other side is a troublemaker named Trump and his army of little people who are tired of being walked on and kicked in the head, and who despise the big dogs worse than cockroaches and poison ivy.
For their part, the big dogs say Trump supporters are a bunch of deplorables who were raised by wolves and ought not be allowed to sit in the same room with uptown folks like themselves.
The real trouble started when Trump beat Hillary. That drove the big dogs out of their gourd. They swore the Russians stole the election, and they wanted Trump impeached and hanged and shot, and kicked off Twitter. But they couldn’t find a single Russian who voted for Trump, and the Collusion Cadillac ran out of gas and died.
Now, the big dogs accuse Trump of trying to dig up dirt on Joe Biden. They say the Bidens didn’t steal any money, and even if they did, it was only a few million and hardly worth mentioning. And Trump is not allowed to dig up dirt on the Bidens. The big dogs call it quid pro quo, which is a Latin term meaning, “If we don’t impeach him, that idiot will kick our butts in 2020!”
Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress, who haven’t done a lick of work in three years, say they might be able to step up and save our country if they can get rid of Trump, tear down the border wall, kill all the cows, take away our guns and appoint enough liberal judges to make sure everybody in America is using the same bathroom.
Right now, things are about even in this fight. The big dogs are giving Trump a phony impeachment, and Trump is giving them his middle finger.
I’d hate to live in Washington. That place is a zoo!
God bless America.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.