After reading about two mass shootings in two different cities within 13 hours with a total of 31 people dead, I want to suggest that it is now way past time to stop calling these “senseless shootings.” From the virulent anti-immigrant manifesto penned by the El Paso shooter, it is quite obvious that this was done for a very specific reason. It was calculated to target, kill and further inspire terror in the greater Hispanic community at large and (he hoped) encourage them to flee the country. Not random and not senseless. The motives for the Dayton, Ohio, shooter were not as clearly or as neatly laid out, but it is known that he made out a hit list earlier. So he definitely had this on his mind. It also was not a random, senseless act, even if those killed were. The act itself was planned.
A mass shooting takes forethought. It requires that you gain access to the weapons, conceal the weapons and bring the weapons to the venue where the killing will take place. This in itself is prima facie evidence that mass shootings cannot be termed “senseless.” YOU might not get why someone does such an act, but there is always a reason. And lately? It is tied up somehow with politics. I’m getting really fed up with the “thoughts and prayers” response. I mean sure, DO THAT, but also pass EFFECTIVE GUN CONTROL LAWS WITH TEETH, TOO!