Donald Trump is a big fat idiot. Ninety-nine point nine percent what comes out of his mouth is a lie. The other .1% is complete nonsense. His IQ hovers somewhere around room temperature. He can’t form a coherent, understandable sentence with his mouth or his Twitter fingers. He doesn’t know anything about anything. He doesn’t understand anything. All he does is blab and blab and blab. On and on and on. And his loyal subjects clap and bark like seals at every stupid thing he says.
He berates women. He bullies people smaller than him or darker than him. Makes fun of people with disabilities. He’s already played more golf than all other presidents combined. He wastes taxpayer money on stupid ideas like a wall — well, actually, he stole that from military families — the same people he claims to care soooo much about.
The economy was fine, but even that was well on its way up before he was ever “elected.” He’s not personally doing anything to create jobs. He’s not “bringing jobs back.” He’s not magically producing more coal from beneath the ground to keep miners dying for the company man. Unless you are worth millions of dollars he literally hasn’t done a single thing to help you.
So what in the name of all things decent and holy is wrong with the people out there that still want him in the White House? I mean, seriously, there is really something not right with all this. It’s utter insanity.
