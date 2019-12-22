While some families are scurrying through the malls and pecking away at online shopping for their loved ones, I want to share one gift for consideration that could impact their child or grandchild’s life for a lifetime. There is no better gift than education. It’s a gift that keeps on giving to families through generations and to communities via the contributions of successful graduates.
Sadly, according to a Dec. 16, 2019, report on NPR by Elissa Nadworny and Max Larkin, “Fewer Students Are Going to College. Here’s Why it Matters” — not all families or their children see the value in higher education. Based on the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, this fall there were 250,000 fewer students enrolled in college than a year ago. It’s a trend that’s been occurring over the last eight years in every sector — public state schools, community colleges, for-profits and private liberal arts colleges. At Emory & Henry College, we’re fortunate that our enrollment has been on a steady incline, with the introduction of our School of Health Sciences in Marion graduating occupation and physical therapists and physician assistants as well as offering new, pending majors on our main campus such as nursing, engineering science, adding an enhanced Career Center and School of Business as well as introducing NCAA DIII wrestling this coming fall.
Southwest Virginia needs us and other higher education institutions as much as Virginia needed to believe in Santa Claus. While indeed the economy is strong and jobs in some areas are plentiful, many of these jobs require a college education. Jobs in the future will require more critical thinking and problem-solving skills, leadership skills and soft skills to bring employees together to operate. A degree in higher education sets the course of one’s life not just a career. Education encourages a life of learning, curiosity and a life of questioning. Scattered throughout Southwest Virginia, Emory & Henry graduates are serving in the government, providing health care, teaching, preaching, creating new patents and volunteering. They shape the community in which we are blessed to live in today, and for that, I am grateful. You should be too, especially if they are one of your family members!
So think about your list this year and what the real value of a gift of education can be for someone in your family. Together, we can empower generations in SWVA to make a difference across our region and indeed the nation.
Sending good tidings.
