Why are people ignoring the “elephant in the room”? The U.S. Constitution CLEARLY states that American citizens have the inalienable RIGHT to “keep and bear Arms” and that this inalienable RIGHT “shall not be infringed.” That’s about as concise as you can get. Why aren’t Congress (both chambers) and Americans in general INSISTING that this is the ONLY permission that Americans need in order to “keep and bear arms”? Furthermore, I personally do not believe that anyone should be required to submit to a background check before buying a gun; did ANY of our fellow citizens in years past, before this “background check” law was originated, have to submit to a “background check”? Is the “background check” itself lawful? I think not.
Congress needs to address this issue and fervently defend the rights of American citizens. Law-abiding citizens who carry a gun are NOT a threat to society; criminals ARE ALWAYS a threat to society. I have an inalienable right to defend myself against criminals. Taking away MY inalienable right to carry a GUN, or prohibiting my inalienable RIGHT to enter certain places while carrying a GUN, renders me DEFENSELESS against a criminal.
This closing statement should go without saying, BUT:
Those “no weapons allowed” signs on buildings WILL NOT STOP a criminal; that’s NOT rocket science, but the anti-gun crowd doesn’t seem to understand that li'l FACTOID. FACT: States with the MOST STRICT gun laws have the highest rate of gun crimes.
Sincerely in Christ,
Vince Cowan
