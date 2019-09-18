Maybe it is time to help the Washington County supervisors and Marathon/K-VA-T/Food City think of a good use of the old Kmart building in Abingdon’s Town Centre.
Here are some suggestions of stores that would be nice to have there: Kohl’s, Dillard's, Stein Mart, Pottery Barn, Panera Bread, Chico’s, Talbots and/or H&M.
Ironically I have heard many people say they would love to see Kmart reopened there.
Or consider an indoor gaming area — a place to go when it is raining on the Creeper Trail — with bowling, go-karts, wall-scaling, trampolines, pool and ping pong tables, an arcade, a Lego room, bumper cars and darts. Maybe not darts?
What about turning the old Kmart building into an expanded and updated Washington County Public Library? It needs more space anyway, and in the Town Centre, it would be located within walking distance of the restaurants at Exit 17.
I hope others will add their suggestions of how to use the old Kmart for a good business purpose.
