The reason the census should have a question about illegal and legal citizens is so Congress can know whether to distribute the U.S. House seats or leave them as is. If Congress does not have a distinction, then the states with many additional illegals will gain more House seats, and the states with few illegals will lose some House seats. Also, Congress needs to know a separation of illegals vs. legals so the states that had more illegals do not receive the greater distribution of federal funds based on the census. The founders set the Supreme Court up to protect the citizens from the federal government. The recent action of this court on the census case does not protect the legal U.S. citizens. The Democrats are for open borders. The illegal question being omitted from the census will result in the states with many illegals gaining House seats and the states with few illegals losing House seats. This will result in discrimination against legal American taxpayers’ representation in the U.S. House of Representatives. The same applies for the distribution of federal funds from Congress to the states. The Supreme Court should not have been involved in this question because it is under the executive branch of government as demonstrated in the past. This decision will become one of the most important decisions by this court due to the estimated 1 million illegals that are crossing illegally into our country. Legal Americans need to wake up and contact their U.S. House and Senate representatives.