How embarrassing for the cities of Bristol, Virginia, and Bristol, Tennessee, to see the demolition of seats at Boyce Cox Field during mid-season of Bristol Pirates’ rookie league team, pictured in the July 23, 2019, BHC edition! Mahlon Luttrell, president and general manager of Bristol Baseball Inc., even said he was surprised to learn the work had started. He was quoted saying, “I just wish the communication was a little better.” The owner of the Appalachian League Pulaski Yankees loves Bristol and has developed a great home field for the city of Pulaski, Virginia. He loves Bristol and was hoping that a benefactor would “come to the plate” for a new stadium in Bristol. A great sight for a new ball park could be right behind the new Food City on Euclid Avenue, which would require the demolition of old Bristol Steel buildings. The new stadium would easily be within walking distance of three new hotels soon to grace State Street (Hotel Bristol already open!). I’m all for the proposed Bristol Casino and new high-paying jobs, but also taking the family to a baseball game has American tradition. Please consider combining forces — both cities and casino/Pinnacle/Falls Plaza developers — and make Bristol’s “Field of Dreams” a reality! “Build it, and they (tourists) will come!!!”