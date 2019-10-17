I could not find an email address for the Erwin Police Department, so I’ll do a shoutout here to the Erwin Police Department and the cops who arrested a bad apple at the apple festival. The bad apple was harassing the cops in and around the food court and using profanity, then acted like the victim as he was being held down by the cops.
I’m from Bristol, and it was my first time at the event. The bad apple could have been carrying a weapon, so I’d like to thank the cops and cops who put their lives on the line serving and protecting.
My 9-year-old cousin was with us, and an event like that was no place for a bad apple like that cussing and bothering the cops there, where children could see and hear it.
The bad apple was definitely intoxicated or not playing with a full deck.
