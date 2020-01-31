Thank goodness we still have elected representatives in Congress who honor their work and oath of office. They defend our Constitution and put country first. This is why there is an impeachment trial going on.

A demagogue occupies our White House and he surrounds himself with people who build and sustain his power. It pains me to witness attitudes of indifference among so many about the impeachment investigations and hearings. This is significant American history. To dismiss the misconduct and behavior of President Trump and his loyalists in Congress enables McCarthyesque tactics. And worse, to deny the President’s threatening remarks and violence-inciting rhetoric makes all his loyalists, in and out of Congress, complicit in the horrific events taking place right before our eyes.

We need to be mindful of a lawyer, Joseph Welch, who served as a chief counsel during the televised Senate hearings of the ’50s. The circumstances of the inquiries were quite different, but the attitudes and demeanor of some of the Republican players this time are regretfully similar. Honorable public servants are being smeared and their careers have been ended.

When Joseph Weich finally responded to the treatment of witnesses during the McCarthy Hearings, he voiced these well-remembered words, “...You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency.”

McConnell and his tribe should beware. Bipartisan efforts back then led to McCarthy being censured and ostracized by his own party. This is a part of American history that cannot be forgotten.

