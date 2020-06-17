I would like to recognize Dr. Roger McSharry, pulmonologist at Bristol Regional Medical Center, especially, and also his partners, Dr. Girendre Hoskere, Dr. Adel El Abbassi, Dr. Gabriel Zaietta and Celeste Sorah, NP. At Dr. McSharry’s initiative, this group of outstanding pulmonary and critical care doctors has been offering to see all the critically ill COVID patients in the hospital. They are doing this to reduce exposure of other clinicians to coronavirus. If a patient is not seriously ill, the hospital doctors continue to care for those patients; but there is no point, Dr. McSharry said, for two doctors to enter a coronavirus patient’s room when one can do the job. He also notes that his children are grown, whereas other providers have young children at home and there’s no need to put them at unnecessary risk. Thanks to all of you!

