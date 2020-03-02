I want to thank Bristol, Virginia Public Schools for partnering with Arts Alliance Mountain Empire and the Virginia Arts Commission to host Sonny Kelly who presented a moving, thoughtful performance titled “The Talk” at Virginia Middle School on Feb. 18. Mr. Kelly’s one-man show highlighted the struggles black parents encounter when talking with their children about the role of race in America. Certainly, the topic is one that makes many of us, black and white, uncomfortable. As Mr. Kelly pointed out, we can’t deny our “roots,” but we can choose the “routes” we take in understanding another’s experience and perspective.
Because of the uncomfortable nature of this necessary conversation, I applaud BVPS for opening their facilities and providing resources to help create a safe space for that dialogue. Avoiding the topic would have been much safer. Dr. Keith Perrigan was enthusiastic and supportive in offering the auditorium at VMS for the performance. Principal Jason Matlock could not have been more helpful in making sure all systems were going for the show. The caretakers were ever-present in providing support.
I am thankful that BVPS sees the importance of raising community awareness of different perspectives and promoting dialogue that helps all of us honor our differences and our similarities as human beings. In these divisive times, tackling tough topics in a constructive way is so important for all us, students and adults alike. Bristol, Virginia Public Schools is willing to lead the way; AAME is very grateful for all the support and encouragement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.