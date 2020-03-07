Tinkerbell saved Peter Pan’s life with the help of our arousing audience during the CART performance of Peter Pan featuring the Barter Players on Feb. 22 at Richlands Middle School Auditorium. Dreams of never growing up and living in Neverland only happen in fairy tales and the Darling children understood what this was all about. Even Captain Hook ended his story when the crocodile came a calling.
A big thank you to our sponsors for their continued support, Food City, Junior and Regina Sayers and additional support from D & T Inc., New Peoples Bank and Super 8/Holiday Inn Express. This performance was also funded in part through a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Our technical assistance team was made up of Doug Branton, Jeff Mathis, Mathis Recording and Sound, Rod and Linda Moore, Sylvia Boyd, Elaine Holmes, Pat Reynolds, Regina Sayers, Barbara Cook, Jane Mulkey, Susie Hampton, Abbi Mabe, Aryan Brooks and the Richlands Middle School administration and custodial staff.
I would also like to recognize the 4-year-old student at Richlands Presbyterian Church, Avery Martin, as the recipient of the autograph copy of Peter Pan signed by the cast members.
Thank you for attending and I’ll see you at JukeBox Saturday Night at 7 p.m. March 19 at Richlands Middle School Auditorium. Put your dancing shoes on and let’s ROCK!!!
