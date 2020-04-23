During this time of crisis, I can at least give wholehearted thanks to our state legislature for passing new gun safety laws, which Gov. Ralph Northam recently signed into law. The Extreme Risk Protective Order, aka the Red Flag Law, has special meaning for the people in my community.
A few years ago, a woman who had often been abused by her husband gathered the strength to take out a restraining order against him. He was in jail just a few hours before bonding out, and that night broke into her parents’ home where she and their son had moved temporarily before her planned relocation to another part of the state. The enraged man shot and killed his wife, their teenage son, and his mother-in-law, and wounded his father-in-law before taking his own life.
Tragically, his wife (a beloved high school teacher) had begged Sheriff Fred Newman to take away his “arsenal of guns,” but was told that under the law at that time, he couldn’t do this. (Under the new law, he would have had the right to temporarily impound them while an investigation took place.) Sheriff Newman, now retired, told me recently that this was one of the worst days of his career.
When a group of Red Flag supporters recently appealed to U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith to follow Virginia’s lead, he refused, stating: “I will not vote for any legislation that does not aggressively protect law abiding citizens and their constitutional rights as citizens of the United States.”
So, the family’s right to be safe, and ultimately, to life itself, was extinguished on the grounds that this dangerous, abusive man had a superior right to possess his guns. Would Mr. Griffith think this was true if this had happened to members of his own family? I suspect not.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.