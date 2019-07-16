Thanks to the Bristol Herald Courier for your publicity of the William King Museum of Art (WKMA) in your Community section on Sunday, July 7. This is an important time for WKMA as it expands both its footprint at the museum in Abingdon, Virginia, and its art education programs across the region. The new Center for Studio Art and Education will provide facilities for training of students and adults in career fields associated with digital design — a much-sought-after capability by local businesses. Art education in elementary schools will add an additional grade level, provide cultural heritage awareness and expand into more school districts in the area.
With expansion comes additional operating expenses and the need for financial sustainability. The comprehensive $5 million funding campaign announced in your paper (to be called “Completing the Masterpiece”) is critical to the long-term success of the museum. I encourage all your readers to make donations to this unique asset in our region (call 276-628-5005 ext. 115 for information on ways to contribute).
Remember, William King is the only independent, accredited museum between Roanoke and Knoxville (and one small correction to your article, it is one of only 1,070 accredited museums of the over 30,000 — not 3,000 — museums in the U.S.). It is the only source of elementary art education in 12 Southwest Virginia counties and cities and the only environment- and security-controlled museum in Southwest Virginia, which permits exhibits of high-value art and collections. It is also the location of an archived, curated collection of products of artisans and craftsmen that represent the cultural heritage of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
Please support WKMA through donations to the current campaign and by attending events, exhibits and education programs. And visiting the museum is always free!