“For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of sound mind.” 2 Timothy 1:7
Dr. Martin Luther King had the spirit of power, and of love, and of sound mind. He accomplished more in his 39 years than many of us could accomplish in 90. Now, over 50 years later, his legacy of love and progress lives on.
Events like our community commemoration of Martin Luther King, Jr., celebrated on the January holiday, are important reminders to the new generations of where we’ve been, where we are and where we’re going. Dr. King was an apostle of nonviolence, a prophet of love and equality and a man who looked at the world as it was and looked forward to see the world as it should be.
We, current mayors of Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee, appreciated the community celebration as a time to reflect on what Dr. King taught us, taking it as a call to action to carry on his legacy to affect positive change in our communities. We ask you to join us always striving for our Bristol community to be a place where Dr. King’s values are evident in our community life every day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.