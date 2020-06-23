Ronald Cameron will have completed 12 years of serving the citizens of Bristol, Virginia on June 30, 2020. In his three terms, he has demonstrated sound judgement and strong leadership during his tenure.
I had the honor of working closely with Ronald seven years ago as City Council, the School Board and City Manager Dewey Cashwell worked to renovate the old Hassinger building into the new School Board central office. Ronald’s leadership in the project was outstanding, and he kept the council fully informed as the project was completed well under budget.
Ronald was also very involved in the energy-efficient projects at the various school buildings. He always worked well with the other School Board members and always did his homework. He was very active in all of the school budgets and actually helped hire four superintendents. He fully worked on the vetting of each one.
Ronald rarely missed any meetings and traveled to Richmond when necessary. He represented Bristol, the students and our teachers very well over the 12 years. He really was a true professional School Board team player.
Ronald is an example of a public servant who truly cares about the students and teachers. His experience proved very valuable. Bristol owes him a big THANK YOU for his service to our students, teachers and city.
