Politics in the United States is in sorry condition.
It is a shame to see how our system has fallen. The politicians in Washington, D.C. seem to have forgotten who they work for. It seems that if you’re not a special interest group or a big donor, you do not matter. That isn’t right at all. I think it is time to remind these politicians where their power comes from. It comes from “We are the People” not “We are the Corporation.”
How long will people put up with the current state of politics? Why do we keep reelecting the same people we complain about? Isn’t it time for new people; a change to how politics in America works?
The two-party system is part of the problem. I think we should support more third-party candidates. It may well be that these third-party candidates are the people most qualified to represent us. Remember, the Republican Party started as a third party. The two established political parties are part of the problem, as is ideology. No one will sit down and talk with someone from the other side. They don’t talk to each other, they talk at each other, and in the end nothing gets done. We all lose in the end.
There should be limits on how much corporations and groups should be allowed to donate to individual campaigns, perhaps a special government fund that gives politicians x amount of money to use during their campaign and that is all they get. Money is also a major part of the problem. She/he who has the money controls who we vote for. That is also not right.
There needs to be term limits for members of the U. S. Senate and House of Representatives. If terms limits are good for the president of the United States, then they are good enough for the U. S. Congress.
