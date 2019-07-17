“Politics is an interesting subject, until politicians get involved.”
I’ve been voting in elections for nigh on 20 years. In all that time I’ve considered it an honor and a privilege to vote. I think all people should vote. I’ll vote this year and next year. I figure that if you don’t vote then you shouldn’t complain about the results. I believe that very much.
I don’t care at all for either political party. I refuse to be affiliated with either the Democratic or Republican Party. I chose to be an independent. I wouldn’t mind the political parties so much if they weren’t so partisan in their political views. I remember when both parties got along well enough to actually do their job. I miss those days.
1. There should be term limits for members of the House of Representatives and the Senate. If term limits are good enough for the president of the United States, then they are good enough for Congress. As the old adage says, “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”
2. The news media should stick to the facts and not interject their own political biases into stories. That goes for CNN, Fox, NBC, MSNBC, NPR, ABC and CBS, as well as print, online and radio media. There is a time and place for opinion but not in the news broadcast.
3. All campaigns should be limited in the amount of funds that they can spend campaigning. It is ridiculous that any campaign or any other parties should spend ludicrous amounts of money on one campaign in one district or state.
4. All politicians shouldn’t be able to get rich in politics. As Harry S. Truman stated, “Only a crook gets rich in politics.”