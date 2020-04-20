While our attention has been focused on the coronavirus, other matters of importance have been neglected. One is the action of the Tennessee General Assembly last year. A voucher program was passed to be paid out to public education tax dollars going into effect this summer despite schools around the nation being closed. This program is the subject of multiple lawsuits, including one being led by former state Attorney General Bob Cooper of Nashville. Cooper made a request to have the program struck down as unconstitutional. I agree!
Some voucher proponents intend to retire from legislature include Sen. Delores Gresham of Somerville who previously chaired the Senate Education Committee, Bill Dunn of Knoxville who personally handled the voucher bill in the House last year, also retiring is Rep. Andy Holt of Dresden. It is not clear if the scandal associated with the program and widespread public opposition to its early implementation affected these retirements. As the Assembly is in recess for likely eight weeks, the proposed law to eliminate the school voucher program may not receive the attention it deserves.
How did the state House Districts vote on the voucher bill? District 1: John Crawford, yes; District 2: Bud Husley, yes; District 3: Timothy Hill, yes; District 4: John Holsclaw, no; District 5: David Hawk, no; District 6: James Van Huss, yes; District 7: Mathew Hill, yes; District 8: Jerome Moon, yes; District 9: Gary Hicks, no; and District 9: State Sens. Jon Lundberg, yes, and Rusty Crowe, yes.
It is very imperative to know how our legislators vote on important issues. Many of us think our legislators are supporters of public education, however, we would never know as accountability is not required of them to report to their constituents what they are doing that affects us all as taxpayers.
