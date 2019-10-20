We stopped in a small town in Georgia and ate lunch at Big Al’s Gourmet Dining & Small Engine Repair. The pinto beans were good and we ate slowly, listening to the talk around us.
“Hey, Sam,” someone called from across the room. “You always listen to the news. Why are they impeaching Trump?”
Sam stood. “Chapped lips!” he roared. “They’re impeaching Trump for chapped lips! Those idiots spend all their time lying about Trump, and they get dry mouth and chapped lips. And chapped lips hurt like the devil. The big dogs keep whining about a phone call to Ukraine, but it’s really about their chapped lips!”
That started it. The crowd booed, stomped their feet, and yelled, “Drain the swamp! Drain the swamp!” Several people ran outside and fired their pistols at the county’s marijuana search drone, and a group of tourists from New York barricaded themselves in the bathroom and called 911.
Out in the parking lot, a bunch of good ol’ boys had loaded a Civil War cannon and were firing their cannon at the pot drone. A bluegrass band, just back from Dollywood, was picking Foggy Mountain Breakdown, while college students marched up and down the street, handing out Trump-Pence bumper stickers and selling raffle tickets on an Alpine milking goat.
I bought two tickets on the goat.
Back inside the restaurant, a blond-headed cook rushed from the kitchen, flung her apron at the ceiling fan and climbed atop a table, scattering dishes and silverware in every direction. “Gimme a guitar!” she yelled. Someone did, and she sat cross-legged on the table and sang “You Ain’t Nothing but a Hound Dog.”
My wife laughed so hard she cried, declared it was the best vacation we ever had, and said she hoped a lot of people would get chapped lips about this same time next year.
I’ll be happy if I win the goat.
God bless America.
