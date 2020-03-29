“If you are irresponsible enough to think that you don’t mind if you get the flu remember it’s not about you — it’s about everybody else” (Dr. Hugh Montgomery, chair, Intensive Care Medicine, University College London).
In a two-minute video Dr. Montgomery talks about the new coronavirus and says that it is far more contagious than the flu. He explains that if you have the flu and it is transmitted 10 times only 14 people will be infected because of you. If you give the new coronavirus to someone and it is transmitted 10 times you will be responsible for 59,000 people being infected with it. (Thus not transmitting it “flattens the curve” and gives our country time to act against it.) I encourage you to watch this video.
As for COVID-19 being just another flu, it is not. Read an account of a provider who has worked with those patients (Mother Jones, “A Report from the Coronavirus Frontline: ‘They Are Essentially Drowning in Their Own Blood’”). This report will make you hope neither you nor anyone you know gets it. In addition, we have “herd immunity” and a vaccine for the flu. We have neither for this new virus and won’t have for months.
If you believe that Democrats and the mainstream news media are overblowing this situation and are maybe even somehow responsible for it, ask yourself why you believe this and whether you have facts to back up your belief, facts from reputable sources based on verifiable knowledge and expertise, not just something you saw on TV or read on the internet or heard your friend say. How can you possibly believe that your friends and neighbors who are Democrats or news people could do something so harmful? Take the trouble to become informed by fact and not fiction. “Every crisis is political until it becomes personal” (source unknown).
