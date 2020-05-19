I am an 81-year-old senior citizen. This morning I went to the grocery store, Food City, on Virginia Avenue, Bristol, Tennessee. Early hour for seniors, challenged, etc.

What a disappointment! People casually walking in, no masks, no gloves, no social distancing. Now what? Some of these, or worse, those they had contact with, could come down with the COVID-19 virus.

Government's fault! Governor's fault! Whatever. But “not MY fault,” they will say or think. This is OUR country; we the people have responsibilities ourselves. Come on! Let’s do OUR PART.

Maybe businesses should do more, not because of a law or order, but just because it is the right thing to do. Require people to wear masks, what is so wrong with that? It seems obvious that everyone will not do it on their own.

When it all soaks in, hopefully not because of a recurrence of COVID-19, maybe we will all wake up and smell the coffee?

