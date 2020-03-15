Even though coronavirus hasn’t been found in our area, we should assume it is already here regionally. The U.S. has performed five coronavirus tests per million people, compared with South Korea’s 3,692 tests per million people. South Korea is leading the world with their coronavirus testing. The more people who are tested, the better for treatment and containment. Testing should be free in the USA, which would lead to increased prevention of the outbreak. People over 60 should stay home, and everyone should take this pandemic seriously.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments