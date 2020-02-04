I think Larry T. Hartley’s letter of Jan. 24 needs rebuttal. First, he entirely misunderstands Scalia’s opinion, which held only that the right to bear arms is an individual right, not a collective one. In other words, you do not have to be a member of an organized militia to own a firearm for self-defense.
He is correct that the majority did hold that reasonable restrictions could be placed on the possession of firearms, and they gave examples, such as keeping them from people who were judged to be mentally incompetent or convicted felons.
What they did not do is say the sorts of weapons protected are those that were in use back in 1791. In fact, they said just the opposite: “Some have made the argument, bordering on the frivolous, that only those arms in existence in the 18th century are protected by the Second Amendment. We do not interpret constitutional rights that way. Just as the First Amendment protects modern forms of communications, e.g., Reno v. American Civil Liberties Union, 521 U. S. 844, 849 (1997), and the Fourth Amendment applies to modern forms of search, e.g., Kyllo v. United States, 533 U. S. 27, 35–36 (2001), the Second Amendment extends, prima facie, to all instruments that constitute bearable arms, even those that were not in existence at the time of the founding.”
As for the right being God-given, I’ll agree it won’t be found specifically in the Bible, but being a betting man, I would wager had David had the ability to take an AR-15 when he went to face Goliath, he would have done so. And he probably would have been carrying a few extra magazines as well. Like the saying goes, “God made man; Samuel Colt made them all equal.”
