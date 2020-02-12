We have become a country with a leader who lacks ethics, honor or respect for the rule of law. He has separated the country beyond any previous president to his advantage. He still refuses to present his tax statements, which most likely leads to the Russian and Saudi business world. He is confident that he can say and do anything without accountability from the American people. Now that the impeachment process is played out, several outstanding Americans will lose their jobs for standing up and testifying to what they did or did not hear. It appears that the Americans who refused to testify under court order will retain their jobs per the president’s request. Life will now go on with the top businesses getting tax breaks and Medicare taking cuts at the same stroke of the pen. I am just for the less fortunate segment of America that struggles for the basics of food, housing, medical care and a fair wage. Regardless of which party you support, you must admit this is criminal behavior. The speaker of the House ripped up the speech, and the president refused to shake her hand, and the media had a field day. Straight talk cannot be confused.
Your View: Straight talk: President lacks ethics, honor, respect for law
- By William Mullins | Bristol, Tennessee
