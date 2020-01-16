When I was a young girl growing up in North Carolina, we had some extraordinary leaders like Terry Sanford and Jim Hunt, who had a vision for the future of the state that would guarantee a steady stream of high-paying jobs, and they would insure the economic growth and stability of the state for generations. Their vision became The Research Triangle Park, which is home to hundreds of businesses that employ tens of thousands of people in jobs that not only pay a living wage but provide a panoply of benefits, from maternity and paternity leave to health insurance and onsite daycare.
I am frustrated and disappointed that our local leaders lack that kind of vision for Southwest Virginia. Can we not aim higher than a “casino culture” of low-paying jobs with no benefits and a transient workforce and clientele? Steve Johnson owns 350 acres and is determined to develop it in a way that will accomplish one goal: to enrich Steve Johnson.
North Carolina’s visionaries were public servants who believed they had a duty to be good stewards of North Carolina’s resources, most importantly the future of its children and their opportunities. I am nauseated by the blatant opportunism of Johnson’s partnership with the EBCI. If casinos were the economic panacea that Johnson would have you believe they are, the poverty rate among Native Americans would not be among the worst of any ethnic group in the nation.
Thank you, Steve Johnson, but for my part I will pass on the small pox-infected blanket you are peddling to the people of Washington County. I hope our Board of Supervisors will too.
