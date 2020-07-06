At last count, there are over a dozen primary candidates eligible to run for the 1st Congressional District seat being vacated by Dr. Phil Roe.

I have done my research and can unequivocally support Steve Darden as the clear best choice for the office. We do not need career politicians in Washington, D.C. We need level-headed legislators who can step in and lead a reconciliation effort between the congressional factions as this nation moves forward after the COVID-19 pandemic. Steve Darden is such a man.

During his tenure as a city commissioner, vice mayor and mayor, Steve demonstrated first-rate problem-solving skills and innovative thinking for the future of Johnson City and its surrounds. His leadership in the effort to obtain the property and construct the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial is but one example of his ability to get things done.

Steve Darden has the unique blend of a successful career, small business ownership and superb leadership in public office. These qualities will serve him well as our next 1st District congressman!

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments