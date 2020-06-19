Sometimes, the die is cast early. I remember watching Steve Darden as a teenager, working hard in his family’s restaurant, and earning the respect of his older coworkers. At the same time, Steve’s sincere, friendly demeanor allowed him to easily connect with the varied restaurant clientele — young and old, rich and poor.
Steve’s honesty, integrity and his high moral character are apt reflections of his parents and his upbringing. His work ethic and intelligence, combined with his friendly manner, have led to great success in all aspects of his life. His love for his community resulted in his service to his fellow citizens as commissioner and then as mayor of Johnson City.
I have lived my entire life in this district, and only a couple of times have I felt compelled to actively campaign for a political candidate. One of those times, a woman asked me, “Why is your guy the ‘right’ guy?” I had never considered that exact perspective, but the answer came quickly and easily. I told her I had seen my guy vote against his own best interests when he believed it was best for his constituents, and I had never seen him do the reverse.
I believe Steve Darden to be the type of citizen statesman our forefathers envisioned and our country needs. He is not a career politician — far from it. Steve has always stood on his own two feet, and, beholden to none, he will work diligently for all of his constituents — young and old, rich and poor.
I am pleased to wholeheartedly support and endorse Steve Darden’s candidacy to be our Representative in the U.S. Congress.
