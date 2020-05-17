Pay attention folks, it’s not nearly over yet. I am speaking about COVID-19, which has brought our economy to our knees.
This could possibly go on for another year and a half until we develop a good safe vaccine that will kill it out, and we will. It’s just a matter of time, but in the meantime, we could easily have a second wave occur in the fall, and it will continue to take a toll on the weak and the sick. Heavy smokers will pay the price as the virus attacks the lining of the lungs and makes it difficult to breath in oxygen. Suddenly, you realize that power, beauty and money are worthless, if you can’t breathe correctly.
It could easily infect 60 to 70 percent of people and we need to be extremely cautious about how soon we open up the economy. Not too fast, OK? We need to continue testing to avoid “hot spots” that catch a lot of people off guard. The flu pandemic of 1918-1919 persisted well into 1920. It killed millions of people. We need to learn from that? And, if you believe in prayer (as I do), now is a good time to put it into practice.
