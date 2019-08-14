Sports and animals can bring a lot of good to the world
With so much evil going on in the world lately, I like to focus on the good. That’s why I like sports and animals. Animals bring out the love in you, and sports make it OK to hate, as in, “I hate the Yankees and love the Cardinals.”
Those two things came together for me through a little dog we had many years ago, a husky-Shepherd mix named Ozzie, after the great Cardinal shortstop Ozzie Smith. Ozzie would come on the field doing a cartwheel into a back flip, and 50,000 fans would go bananas. He is responsible for Jack Buck’s famous call of “go crazy, folks, go crazy” after his game-winning home run against the Dodgers in the 1985 playoffs. He is now in the Hall of Fame as a great player and even better person, unlike the Pete Roses and Roger Clemenses of the sports world.
I was lucky enough to live in St. Louis in the 1980s and attend the World Series and watch “The Wizard.” I would yell at the television so often at his great plays that my daughter heard it enough to name our dog Ozzie. When our little friend passed away in 2006, we were heartbroken, as is anyone who loses a faithful companion.
On a whim I wrote a letter to Ozzie and sent a picture of his namesake in hopes of getting an autograph. Not much of a chance but worth trying.
A year later, with the thought gone from my mind, the mail truck pulled up and inserted a brown envelope in my mailbox. When I opened it, there was a calendar entitled “The Wizard” of Ozzie’s great plays. Signed on the front, it reads, “In memory of Ozzie Lowry, from Ozzie Smith, Hall of Fame 2002.” That is love.