Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York did not choose solar panels over ventilators (Ken Spangler), although if you go online, you will find many variations of this claim presented as if it’s a fact, and you might hear it on television.
However, if you keep looking, you also will find sources that explain, with extensive research and references as backup, why this is “misinformation.” What is an indisputable fact is that more ventilators are needed for anyone unfortunate enough to require one.
In this crisis and any others — and even in peaceful times — do we care enough about truth to try to find it? I do, even though I make mistakes now and then.
I hope we all care enough, because one day our lives, liberties and pursuit of happiness might depend on being able to determine what is true and what is not.
