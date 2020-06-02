Donald Trump said vote-by-mail leads to fraud? He votes in Florida by mail. If he said it is fraudulent, I believe him. He says “unmasking” is criminal. There were 10,012 unmaskings by his administration in 2019. If he says unmasking is criminal, I believe him. Isn’t sarcasm great?

