Donald Trump said vote-by-mail leads to fraud? He votes in Florida by mail. If he said it is fraudulent, I believe him. He says “unmasking” is criminal. There were 10,012 unmaskings by his administration in 2019. If he says unmasking is criminal, I believe him. Isn’t sarcasm great?
Your View: Some will believe charge Donald Trump makes — unless it applies to him too
- Keith Blackburn | Gate City, Virginia
