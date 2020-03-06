For all of you socialist slow-learners, beware. First comes socialism — you know; free this, free that, life is good. Free college, free healthcare, forgiven educational debt, hourly wage raised to $15/hour, free childcare, and the list goes on and on.
And as time passes, you start to notice slight changes in your paycheck through increased taxation. And next, you realize that you can’t keep just any healthcare physician that you have built a relationship with over the years, no big deal right.
Bernie has a plan, and one way of defining his plan might go like this: outsourcing you’re stewardship to the establishment. That sounds a little like a slow path to communism as I see it, but then again, what do I know? I’m just an old man living on Social Security and a hard-earned pension.
If you don’t believe me, check with your friends and get their take on my lunacy. Just throwing it out there before you head to the voting booth.
