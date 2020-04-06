“And there shall be signs in the sun and in the moon and in the stars; and upon earth distress of nations with perplexity; the sea and waves roaring;
“Men’s hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming upon earth; for the powers of heaven shall be shaken.
“And then shall they see the Son of man coming in a cloud with power and great glory.
“And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh.” (Luke 21:25-28)
We’ve seen a lot of things happen in 2020, and we’re only three months into the year. Time is rushing toward something. These are the last days, and there isn’t and hasn’t been a dull moment. Make yourself ready to meet God, for the end may come at any moment.
Put your faith and trust in God. He is the only one who can truly help you, especially in times like these.
