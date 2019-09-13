I salute people and organizations like the League of Women Voters and others who sponsor “get acquainted with the candidates” events! These events provide citizens a chance to ask hard questions and get a measure of a candidate’s passion for serving the public. It isn’t easy to set up events. The leaders have to book a location, decorate, advertise and recruit helpers for a meal or a reception. So, here’s a salute to all the volunteers involved!
I salute the Washington County Democratic Committee which has planned a series of six such events in various parts of the county. You can meet and share a free meal with the Democratic candidates at Sugar Hollow Park (Waldo Miles) on Sept. 15, at the Glade Spring Community Center on Sept. 24, at the Meadowview Community Center on Sept. 26, at the Goodson Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department on Oct. 3, at the Damascus Volunteer Rescue Squad on Oct. 8, and at the Abingdon Farmers Market on Oct. 13. All events are from 6 to 8 p.m. except the Abingdon Farmers Market, which is from 2 to 6 p.m. For information, contact Karen Combs, 423-833-6456.
