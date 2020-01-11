I grew up in Bristol, Tennessee and consider the state the foundation of what political awareness I possess. While I currently reside and vote in Bristol, Virginia I spent nearly all of my 30-year professional career living overseas, working for the U.S. government. As such, I continued to vote in Tennessee as an absentee resident until moving to Virginia just recently. With that, I’ll ask forgiveness for sticking my nose back into Tennessee politics, and calling on the state’s senior U.S. senator to support what our founding fathers imagined — a fair, focused and fact-based impeachment trial in arguably the most revered and deliberative body on the planet, the U.S. Senate. The House impeached the president on allegations of what he did and why. Getting to the bottom of, and acting on, those questions is what the Senate is called to do.
Sen. Alexander, you know better than anyone the legacy of the seat you hold — it is that of your mentor and a legend in Tennessee and American history, Howard Baker. Forty-five years ago, he insisted on uncovering and acting on the truth of a fellow Republican’s abuse of the power granted to him by the people of the United States. If there is unrevealed documentary evidence, relevant to the articles of impeachment, demand it. If there is testimony that could clarify remaining questions, relevant to the articles, call the witnesses. An impeachment trial that does not satisfy the demand for truth will mock our founding fathers, diminish the U.S. Senate, and shame your legacy. Tennesseans, Virginians and all Americans deserve to know the truth, and I plead with you to ensure that happens.
