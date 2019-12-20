I wonder what the chief of police and the city sheriff’s thoughts are on the sanctuary vote by the Bristol Virginia City Council.

Are they in support or opposed to the 2nd Amendment sanctuary movement across the state of Virginia and our own city of Bristol?

