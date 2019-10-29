After touring the courthouse Oct. 1 and seeing the conditions the building is in and the cramped spaces the employees have to work in, I am very much in favor of moving the courthouse to the old Kmart location.
I also drove around the Kmart building, and the outside looks to be in good condition, and there are plenty of parking spaces at this location. This building is all on ground level, making it handicapped-accessible.
Of the three potential solutions, this seems to be the most logical.
I realize that many people love the old courthouse, but it is just that, old and worn out with no room at this location to expand.
Think about it, and vote yes on the courthouse referendum Nov. 5, 2019.
