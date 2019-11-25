Well, now that there is a new Democratic day in Virginia, folks all over the place are panicking and passing “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolutions. Really. Do your GUNS NEED THAT MUCH PROTECTION? Why not just wrap your whole county in (red) bubble wrap, turn on Fox as loud as you can, and call it a day. Campbell County, Lee County, y’all already fallen. There’s a petition out for Frederick County to go the same way and maybe one for Appomattox County. And I’m SURE that the BOS will vote Washington County to declare itself, too.
This is Republican gesturing, nothing more. They are signaling to their conservative base that they will play to them and their fears and cater to any conspiracy-driven notions that might arise. (Hey, guess what? Obama NEVER came for your guns, now did he?) This rush to protect the SECOND AMENDMENT is symbolic, unnecessary, and flashy. The counties — and, possibly later, cities — that do so aren’t REALLY concerned so much that guns will be taken (except perhaps for the truly paranoid), but they wish to tell those watching that they are staunchly WITH THE PROGRAM, STANDING WITH THE PREZ, KAG, et cetera … et cetera … It’s a form of wrapping themselves in an NRA/MAGA/GOP flag. That’s it. That’s all. And the rest of us who live among these folks are watching this and face palming.
