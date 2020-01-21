This trend of establishing Second Amendment sanctuaries should be given deeper thought. It gives cities the choice and freedom to break the law and be protected (questionable).

The Constitution upholds many issues that are against the law. The people have the right to the pursuit of happiness (Declaration). Think drug laws should not be enforced based on the same premise?

We have the right of the people to be secure in their person, home, etc. (Fourth); we are protected against excessive bail (Eighth), usually higher than what most individuals can acquire, and unusual punishment (multiple life sentences). Nor shall private property be taken for public use (think right of ways).

The First Amendment states the right of the people to peacefully assemble for a redress of grievances (you have to get a permit and are limited to where this can be done).

The list goes on. We either enforce the Constitution or not. Picking and choosing what is allowed should not be an option. All or nothing.

Think about it.

