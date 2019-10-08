The recent Second Amendment letter to the editor contained two critical oversights in understanding the Second Amendment as it is WRITTEN.
First oversight: The writer commits the mistake of inserting personal opinion stating, “does not guarantee right to own ANY type of arms.” The Bill of Rights’ written words state no such restriction … simply, “the right of the people to keep and bear arms”; finalizing “shall NOT be infringed.” The Second Amendment does NOT conclude with “except for these arms.” How is this confusing?
There are no restrictions. Why? England with its King was the world’s foremost military power. Just 25 years earlier the American people won the Revolutionary War because of the people’s unalienable right to bear all sorts of arms against the king and his army’s infringement on life, liberty and pursuit of happiness and endless taxation. The unrestricted right to bear arms won the war ending the king’s tyranny.
Second oversight: The Preamble to the Bill of Rights, which most people have never read nor even know exists, states, “The Conventions of a number of the State… expressed a desire in order to prevent misconstruction or abuse of its [federal government] powers, that FURTHER DECLARATORY AND RESTRICTIVE CLAUSES should be added…” As stated in the Preamble: The amendments are restrictive clauses (for) government employees, officers, judges and legislators.
“Further declaratory and restrictive clauses” is validated by former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli’s May 25, 2012, letter to Virginia Rep. Stephen Newman: “Moreover, the Second Amendment acts as a restraint on government, not private parties.”
Failing to study the law as it is written causes people to express opinions and false statements, not facts, which leads to misunderstanding and loss of rights.
